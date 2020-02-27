Weston Reds impress at Clevedon tournament

Weston Reds after their latest roud of Somerset FA fixtures. Archant

Weston Reds played in the recent Somerset FA Walking Football tournament at Clevedon.

The opener against Cheddar proved a close encounter as neither side managed to score.

Up next was Clevedon Town B and Reds again found scoring difficult in another goaless draw with Dave Jones, Bob Coles and Gilles Parrat playing well in defence.

In their third game against Taunton, the Reds finally managed to find in the net as Dave Turk got both goals in a 2-0 win.

In the next game against Weston Whites, the Reds took the lead again through Turk but could not quite hold on as their rivals equalised late on.

Midsomer Norton Blue came next and despite having most of the play they couldn't turn possession into goals as the game ended scoreless.

Clevedon Town C were up next and again the Reds played an attractive brand of football.

And after the ball was played up to Ivan Gerstel, he cleverly beat his man on the edge of the box and scored from close range for a 1-0 win with Brian Duncan making some smart saves in goal.

The next game against Clevedon Town A saw Dave Turk continue his rich vein of scoring with a glorious hat-trick in a 3-0 win.

The last game was against Midsomer Norton Purple and they continued their fine form by winning 4-0.

This time there were four different goalscorers in Terry Keeling, captain John Hembrow, Ivan Gerstel and once again Turk.

All of the players did well, fantastically led by Hembrow, but Turk must get a special mention for his goal scoring ability as the side remained unbeaten throughout the day.

Walking Football sessions at Weston are on Monday (8-9pm), Tuesday (10-11am, fun trial session 11-12pm) and Friday (10-11am).