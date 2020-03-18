Weston Reds head to Street to take part in latest round of Somerset FA matches

Weston FC Walking Footballers after thier round of fixtures held at Street. Archant

Weston Reds took part in their latest round of Somerset FA matches, which took place at Strode College in Street.

On a cold blustery day the Reds arrived at the ground with a patched-up squad and only one substitute.

Up first was an improving Clevedon side and The Seagulls competed well in the game and came away with a very creditable 0-0 draw.

The second game was against fellow Weston Whites.

But, the Reds defended well and were competitive all over the pitch.

Unfortunately late in the game they conceded a single goal to narrowly lose 1-0.

They came up against a relatively young Keynsham side in their third game.

Weston battled well but conceded twice to lose 2-0.

In their fourth game the Reds played Frome and attacked well but left themselves a little short in defence and again lost 2-0.

In the last match they played Shepton, who at the start of the day were lying in second place in the league table.

The Reds somehow managed to put every last ounce of energy out on the field and managed a very creditable 0-0.

Reds manager Roger Eyles skilfully marshalled his players on the day and got the most out of the squad.

Ian Neilson in goal made some fine stops and was well supported by Arie Van Vliet in defence as Dave Shilton, George Davis and Gilles Parra worked tirelessly in all the matches.

Forward Steve Jones kept opposition defences on their toes and Eyles was pleased with the effort his side had given.

“These lads gave their all today and are a credit to the club,” he said.

“Once we get some of our missing players back we will start getting the results our performances deserve.”

Weston stage four sessions per week for people aged 50 years old or over starting with Monday nights (8pm-9pm) at the 3G pitch at the club headquarters on Winterstoke Road.

They then meet again on Tuesday morning from 10am–11am, again on the 3G pitch, before a fun session which runs until 12pm.

The last session is held on Friday mornings from 10am–11am, again on the 3G pitch at the club.