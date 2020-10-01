Weston’s Bartlett expects tough Swindon Supermarine cup test

Goalscorers Chris Knowles and Keiran Thomas go for the ball in Weston's 5-0 win at Cowes Sports. Picture: Will.T.Photography Will.T.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett expects their FA Cup second qualifying round meeting with Swindon Supermarine to be a “tough, evenly contested game” at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls have had a rich history in the competition, which will celebrate it’s 150th anniversary next July, and reached the second round in 2004, where they were knocked out by Northampton Town in their most successful cup run to date.

In this year’s first qualifying round a brace from Chris Knowles and further strikes from Jacob Jagger-Cane, Lloyd Humphries and Keiran Thomas helped Weston pick up a 5-0 victory at Cowes Sports on the Isle of Wight and Bartlett has targeted more success for his men – who visited Tiverton Town on Wednesday night – against The Marine.

“The FA Cup is an opportunity each year to do something a bit different,” said Bartlett.

“Progressing in the cup can help with finance and exposure which in turn can be used to keep making improvements at the club.

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their 1-1 draw with Met Police. Picture: Will.T.Photography Scott Laird in action for Weston during their 1-1 draw with Met Police. Picture: Will.T.Photography

“I’m glad we are at home in the next round because, due to travel, none of them could get to the Isle of Wight.

“I’ve said to the players it’s important to try and get the club in the next round so we can share that journey with our supporters.

“Swindon Supermarine are a team we know well and it will be a tough evenly contested game I would imagine.

“Whoever can unlock the door and add that little bit of quality in the final third will come out on top.”

Last year’s performances in the FA Cup saw Bartlett and his side reach the third qualifying round before they were knocked out by Kingstonian.

But in the previous round against Merthyr, Scott Laird scored the 50th goal of his career and the former Preston North End defender, who once scored against Manchester United in the 2014/15 tournament, says the Seagulls will be doing all they can to progress.

“It’s an amazing competition, everyone keeps going on about it,” added Laird.

“The bigger teams have somehow lost a little bit of love for it. Everybody lower down, especially around our level they treat it as a great opportunity to make a name for themselves.

“We have to be right at it with Swindon, they are going to be a tough test and all of a sudden you are two games away from the first round. It’s what dreams are made of.”