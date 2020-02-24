Weston's Premier Cup tie with Taunton Town has been moved to Keynsham
PUBLISHED: 17:15 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 February 2020
Archant
Weston's Somerset Premier Cup Quarter-Final with Taunton Town has been moved to The AJN Stadium, home of Keynsham Town.
The Optima Stadium has been found to be unplayable following a pitch inspection earlier today and will played on the 3G surface at the K's.
The match will be will be an all pay on the gate, with prices as follows:
Adults: £8.00
Concessions: £5.00
Under 16s: £2.00
Under 8s: Free
Family Ticket: £15.00
The address for the stadium is as follows:
Bristol Rd,
Keynsham,
Bristol,
BS31 2BE