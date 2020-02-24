Weston's Premier Cup tie with Taunton Town has been moved to Keynsham

Westons The Optima Stadium was judged unplayable following a pitch inspection. (Picture: Josh Thomas). Archant

Weston's Somerset Premier Cup Quarter-Final with Taunton Town has been moved to The AJN Stadium, home of Keynsham Town.

The Optima Stadium has been found to be unplayable following a pitch inspection earlier today and will played on the 3G surface at the K's.

The match will be will be an all pay on the gate, with prices as follows:

Adults: £8.00

Concessions: £5.00

Under 16s: £2.00

Under 8s: Free

Family Ticket: £15.00

The address for the stadium is as follows:

Bristol Rd,

Keynsham,

Bristol,

BS31 2BE