AFC Totton friendly ‘exactly type of test’ Weston boss Bartlett wanted for players

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2020

Nick McCootie on the ball for Weston as they took on AFC Totton at The Optima Stadium. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Nick McCootie on the ball for Weston as they took on AFC Totton at The Optima Stadium. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett said his side’s 1-1 draw with AFC Totton was ‘exactly the type of test’ he wanted in pre-season.

Chis Knowles’ deflected effort opened the scoring after 40 seconds for Weston, but Hisham Kasimu’s equaliser early into the second half gave both sides a share of the spoils.

“If I’m critical of the team we should have built on that good start and killed the game off in the first 20 minutes,” said Bartlett.

“That will come hopefully and we will carry on working on our patterns and being a little bit more calmer in front of goal but it was a good start and I felt we were really dominant and they had a bit of a spell and then we got back into it.

“It went in waves of us doing really well and us being a little bitty and that’s fine, I’m alright with that and it was everything we hoped the game would be.

“We put a lot of thought into our pre-season schedule, the types of teams that we are going to play against, and this is another part of the building block. All in all there was a lot of positives from the game.

“The games we’ve got, especially the back-to-back ones coming up, gives us a good opportunity to do that and this was exactly the type of test I wanted for our second game, a young and energetic team after us, carried us and chased us and didn’t let us have much time on the ball.

“It just gives us a good opportunity to get sharper, to be a little bit quicker, get used to us playing at a quick tempo again because we haven’t obviously played a proper game since March – the more realistic the pre-season games the better.”

Weston now play away until September 5 starting at Clevedon Town on Saturday before taking on Slimbridge two days later.

“The Clevedon game is one I’ll always be happy to play while I’m here,” added Bartlett.

“Micky (Bell) and I get on well and they have got a good young team that will be bright and energetic and will get after us and that’s going to only benefit us.

“We’ve got a day recovery before we play Slimbridge on Monday so it will be a physical, mental test there for the group which we thought long and hard about and it will give us a chance by September 19 to have probably experienced a lot of different types of test along the way.”

