Weston's Somerset Premier Cup tie with Taunton Town has been called off

PUBLISHED: 19:25 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:49 17 February 2020

Weston’s postponement with Taunton Town is The Seagulls fifth game to be called off this season.

Archant

Weston manger Scott Bartlett has been left frustrated after their Somerset Premier Cup Quarter Final tie with Taunton Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and forthcoming bad weather.

The Seagulls were due to take on The Peacocks tomorrow night at The Optima Stadium but Tuesday night's postponement is the second game this week to be called off following Saturday's league match with Blackfield & Langley.

However, despite being disappointed, Bartlett says the right decision was made ahead of travelling to Dorset to take on Dorchester Town this weekend.

"It's frustrating of course, but when it's weather like what we have had, you just accept it and plan for the next game.

"We have been a bit short squad wise, but also we are on a good run of form, so we wanted to play.

"The players are training hard and we are now looking forward to Dorchester on Saturday."

