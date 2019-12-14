Advanced search

Weston's home clash with Wimborne called off

PUBLISHED: 11:36 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 14 December 2019

Weston's The Optima Stadium

Weston's The Optima Stadium

Weston's Southern League game with Wimborne Town at The Optima Stadium has been called off today because of a waterlogged pitch.

It means more frustrations for the Seagulls as their second consective home game, after Hartley Whitney on Tuesday night, has been postponed due to weather conditions.

A new date for the Wimborne fixture will be announced in due course.

Scott Bartlett's side are due to be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Yate Town with a number of players moving in and out of the club during the past few days.

New signing Vincent Harper, who has joined from Bristol City, Jaccb Cane, who has extended his loan and Jack Goodall, who has been recalled from his loan, will all be hoping to be in the Seagulls squad

Meanwhile, Jake Mawford has signed for Melksham Town on loan and goalkeeper Niall Maher has left on a permanent deal to join Gloucester City.

