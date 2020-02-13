Advanced search

Hat-trick hero Waite is left delighted following Weston's big home win over Wimborne

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 February 2020

James Waite has now scored 10 goals in his previous nine apperances for Weston. (Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston's James Waite says Tuesday's 'big' 5-0 win over Wimborne Town left him feeling 'delighted' after netting his first hat-track at The Optima Stadium, writes Josh Thomas.

Sam Hendy and Ryan Jones also got in the act to complete a memorable night for the Seagulls.

"I'm delighted," said Waite. "We've been saying the last couple of weeks that's it been coming a big win and it happened.

"We've got another clean sheet, which is two in a week. You can't argue with that, it was a nice win and it was needed."

Despite the victory, which he feels is up there with one of the best displays of their season, Waite knows his side still have a lot to learn.

But the Wales under-19 international says he is enjoying his time at the club having signed on loan from Cardiff in October.

"They have been first class to me ever since I've walked through the door and I like to think I'm starting to repay them," he said.

"They've helped me massively, even just growing up in a way from playing youth football, where you get into little habits, to playing proper football, three points is everything. It's a must.

"To be amongst the boys in the changing rooms, you've got personalities in there. You've got some older more experienced players as well as young players.

"I have always loved playing here, it's a proper boost with everyone around and the pitch, credit where it's due to get the game even on. They've done very well, so credit for that and the boys managed to put in a good performance and get the win again."

One player who has helped him settle more than most is friend and fellow Cardiff City loanee Lloyd Humphries.

"Lloyd is class, he just makes everything easier when you play alongside him," added Waite.

"You can always look to him and he will be there even if it's a little bounce pass. I think we are on the same wavelength in terms of playing and it helps defiantly."

And, with Weston set to play their third home game in a row on Saturday against Blackfield & Langley, Waite knows what they have to do.

"It's important after this win that we go into the next game switched on, heads on and get three points again," he said.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

