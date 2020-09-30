Weston ready to take on ‘good footballing side’ Tiverton Town says Laird

James Waite in action for Weston against Tiverton Town in last season's fixture played between the two sides at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird has called Tiverton Town a “good footballing side” ahead of their fourth meeting between the two sides tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston would come from 2-1 down to beat Tiverton Town 3-2 in last season's fixture played between the two sides at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston would come from 2-1 down to beat Tiverton Town 3-2 in last season's fixture played between the two sides at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and haven’t lost away from home since January, despite the coronavirus pandemic ending last season in February.

With a fully-fit squad to choose from, victory would leapfrog sixth-placed Weston over Tiverton, who are second and two points ahead of Scott Bartlett’s side, but Laird is wary of the threat they can bring ahead of their first ever league visit to The Ian Moorcroft Stadium.

“We love the big games, no disrespect to anyone in our league but when you are playing teams local to you and teams expecting to be up there, we always seem to raise our game,” said Laird.

“We have a good record against the big teams so we need to carry that on.

Nick McCootie scored the winner for Weston in last season's match against Tiverton Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Nick McCootie scored the winner for Weston in last season's match against Tiverton Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“Tiverton are a good side, run by two great people – Scotty Rogers and Matty Rogers – I’ve got a lot of respect for and they are a good footballing side.

“They are inventive, sharp, they put bodies on the line and they are good going forward. They are one of my favourite teams in this league to go and watch when I have a spare night and they excite me.

“It will be a good game, a good test for us, a good test for them and one we are looking forward to.”

Last season when the two sides met, Weston came from 2-1 down, after Laird scored the opener, to win 3-2 with Nick McCootie scoring the winner following Charlie Madden’s equaliser.

And manager Bartlett is expecting his side to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Metropolitan Police at the Optima Stadium.

“It was a brilliant game last season, probably one of the better games of the year,” added Bartlett.

“It was a bit topsy-turvy and two teams going full throttle to try and win a game and it’s nights like that you really enjoy.

“It’s going to be another one under lights. We didn’t go their ground last season because the coronavirus hit and we went into lockdown.

“It’s one we are looking forward to, it will be a great game for us after being a little bit flat (Saturday) we certainly can’t wait to be going there on Wednesday.”