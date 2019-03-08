Weston's Laird delighted at first win on the board after victory at Hayes & Yeading

Scott Laird in action for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Scott Laird says it was good for Weston to get their "first win on the board" after Ben Whitehead's winner over Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joel Randall scored his first goal for the Seagulls, after signing on loan from Exeter City, before Eliot Benyon scored an equaliser moments after half time.

Whitehead restored Weston's lead with a wonderful individual finish and Laird says he was thrilled to pick up the victory.

"It was great," he said. "To go away against a good Hayes & Yeading side at home. They played some good football, they've got some very good players.

"We had to be right at it, we rode our luck, we scored two very good goals and defended very resolutely.

"It's always good to get our first win on the board, especially away from home."

Laird admits his side had done their preparation ahead of their game at the SKYEx Community Stadium and was full of praise for goalscorers Randall and Whitehead.

"We worked out how they played, we did our research and we tried to pressurise them," he added.

"When they played out from the back and set traps, which we did really well, Joel showed great tenacity and belief to go and believe he would score and force them into a mistake, which he did and he got his rewards. Joel did really well.

"Ben is a great finisher and his goal wouldn't look out of place in the Premier League.

"If you saw that on Match of the Day... it was some finish."

Following two consecutive stoppage-time equalisers against Hendon and Merthyr Town, Laird says he is delighted with how his team have responded.

They have now picked up two draws and one win from their opening three games and sit 10th in the table.

"We've gone right to the end," he added. "We've pushed them right to the end to get a goal

"On the other hand we have put our bodies on the line, we've blocked shots, we've blocked crosses, Luke's made great saves.

"We've got a bit of everything, which is good to see.

"It was good for the lads to get that win, it's nice to get an away win as well.

"We knew they were going to be strong at home, it's really good for the lads, it's given them a bit of a boost and it's a really good atmosphere at the moment."