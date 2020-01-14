Weston's match with Wimborne Town has been postponed

Weston's Southern Premier South clash with Wimborne Town tonight has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

It is the Seagulls second game in a row to be called off, after Saturday's home fixture with Merthyr Town was deemed by the match officials to be unplayable.

The postponements are the third and fourth home games this season after Hartley Wintney and Wimborne Town.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.