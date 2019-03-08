Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

''We have to be better' says Scott Laird after grabbing late equaliser at Merthyr

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 August 2019

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Archant

Scott Laird has called on his side 'to be better' after scoring a last minute penalty against Merthyr Town on Tuesday night.

Laird stepped up to send Alex Harris the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Greg Tindle's shot came off the arm of Ashley Evans, to earn his side a draw.

Ian Traylor looked to have given Gavin Williams's men the win before Laird's heroics.

"It's a point away from home against a good Merthyr side on a pitch they use well," Laird added after the game at Penydarren Park.

"We kept going to the end just like Saturday and got another equalizer late on which can only put us in good stead for the rest of the season, but we know we have to be better."

Having scored at the same end at Penydarren Park before with Scotland under 16s in their Victory Shield match against Wales under 16s, Laird says he enjoyed scoring his first goal for Weston.

"I love moments like that," he added. "Some people say to me you don't get nervous, I actually thrive on moments like that, I love big moments.

"I was more than happy to grab the ball.

"No one was going to pick it up from me, but it was good again the lads kept on going again we didn't start getting caught into the fact we are behind, start booting and start kick it long.

"We still try to keep playing, still creating really good opportunities and we got the goal at the end.

Despite picking up their second consective draw, player assistant manager Laird says the Seagulls have a lot to learn.

"We are a new team, we are a new squad, a new group and we'll eradicate those mistakes in time and we will only get stronger from here, we won't play any worse than that tonight because we weren't at our standards."

Scott Bartlett's men travel to Hayes and Yeading this Saturday in search of their first win of the season and Laird says it will be another tough encounter.

"Another good test against a side that has come up, they are used to winning, a side that romped their league last year.

"They are a good side, they will be hard to beat (and) will be good at home.

"If we play to the standards we have done in preseason against Taunton in the Cup Final (and) the game on Saturday against Hendon, we will be ok."

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

REPORT: Late drama as Scott Laird penalty earns Weston a point at Merthyr Town

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Speedway: Rebels ready for Monarchs meeting

Chris Harris (red) battles for supremacy (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Merthyr Town 1-1 Weston – Player ratings

The Mercury has graded Weston's performances after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Merthyr Town.

LIVE: Merthyr Town vs Weston updates and reaction as Seagulls hunt for first win

Weston FC vs Hendon at Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PREVIEW: Scott Bartlett sees ‘weaknesses’ in Merthyr Town team as Weston head to Wales tonight

Scott Bartlett and Greg Tindle have spoken ahead of Weston's trip to Merthyr. Pictures: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists