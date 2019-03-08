''We have to be better' says Scott Laird after grabbing late equaliser at Merthyr

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Scott Laird has called on his side 'to be better' after scoring a last minute penalty against Merthyr Town on Tuesday night.

Laird stepped up to send Alex Harris the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Greg Tindle's shot came off the arm of Ashley Evans, to earn his side a draw.

Ian Traylor looked to have given Gavin Williams's men the win before Laird's heroics.

"It's a point away from home against a good Merthyr side on a pitch they use well," Laird added after the game at Penydarren Park.

"We kept going to the end just like Saturday and got another equalizer late on which can only put us in good stead for the rest of the season, but we know we have to be better."

Having scored at the same end at Penydarren Park before with Scotland under 16s in their Victory Shield match against Wales under 16s, Laird says he enjoyed scoring his first goal for Weston.

"I love moments like that," he added. "Some people say to me you don't get nervous, I actually thrive on moments like that, I love big moments.

"I was more than happy to grab the ball.

"No one was going to pick it up from me, but it was good again the lads kept on going again we didn't start getting caught into the fact we are behind, start booting and start kick it long.

"We still try to keep playing, still creating really good opportunities and we got the goal at the end.

Despite picking up their second consective draw, player assistant manager Laird says the Seagulls have a lot to learn.

"We are a new team, we are a new squad, a new group and we'll eradicate those mistakes in time and we will only get stronger from here, we won't play any worse than that tonight because we weren't at our standards."

Scott Bartlett's men travel to Hayes and Yeading this Saturday in search of their first win of the season and Laird says it will be another tough encounter.

"Another good test against a side that has come up, they are used to winning, a side that romped their league last year.

"They are a good side, they will be hard to beat (and) will be good at home.

"If we play to the standards we have done in preseason against Taunton in the Cup Final (and) the game on Saturday against Hendon, we will be ok."