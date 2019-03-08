Advanced search

FA Cup tie with Fareham is 'like a final' says boss Scott

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 September 2019

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Saturday's FA Cup tie with Fareham Town will be like a 'cup final', according to Weston manager Scott Bartlett

The Seagulls reached the first round of the FA Cup last year before losing 2-0 to Wrexham at The Optima Stadium.

And Bartlett admits their game will be another challenge as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

"I went to Portsmouth Friday night to watch Fareham Whitchurch and it will be a Cup Final for them we know that.

"Teams in our league are impressed by this facility we've got and the fantastic pitch so that's going to be a tough game.

"We probably need to up our level a little because there is a big prize at stake for them."

After last Saturday's home win over Beaconsfield Town saw the Seagulls go six games without defeat to move up to third place in the table and Bartlett praised the testament of his squad.

"But you do go through spells, big moments that happen in games the equalizers against Hendon and Merthyr were big moments for us.

"Playing with 10 men for 60 minutes against a good Poole side was big moment for us as well.

"We've got some good characters in there and the young boys as young as they are. their going to be some good players there.

"Some of those are going to go a long way because they've got the right mentality which was showed again today because they seen the game out for us."

Nick McCootie scored the winner after an hour from Isaac's Pearce's corner and Bartlett was full of praise for his two players.

"Their good players, their big players for us aren't they?," He added.

"Nick's been exemplary since he's been in, he will be one of the best players in the league and Issac's been a real threat in every game that we've played.

Saturday's win came on the back of five players missing, Owen Howe, Scott Laird, Luke Purnell, Jarrad Welch and Ben Whitehead and Bartlett says it was a crucial victory.

"It's an important one because it's the first one people are taking notice of what we are doing now it's going to be a challenge like I said.

"A clean sheet at home, I think we were lucky to get if I'm honest they hit the bar and the post they probably deserved something from the game but if you are off colour slightly and manage to win or draw still you've got to be pleased with that."

*See our website for more.

