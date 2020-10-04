Bartlett praises ‘good reaction’ from Weston after Swindon Supermarine win

Weston attack the Swindon Supermarine goal during their FA Cup Second qualifying round tie at the Optima Stadium. Picture: Lee Power Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has praised his side after saying their FA Cup win over Swindon Supermarine was a “good reaction” following their 3-1 defeat at Tiverton Town.



All smiles for Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett after Weston reach the Third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: MARK ATHERTON All smiles for Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett after Weston reach the Third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Seagulls match with Tivy last Wednesday was their first loss of the season and Bartlett, who called on his side to “bounce back” ahead of their match with The Marine, says he was left delighted with his side to get past the second qualifying round for the third consecutive season.

“It’s great to get the club into the next round, it’s not always possible to win and there is extra pressure win a one-off FA cup tie but I’m glad we have progressed for the supporters, the board and the players,” said Bartlett.

“We understand that sometimes things won’t go our way and we might go behind in games. It’s not ideal obviously but it’s about how you react and we react well to it.

“We were in the ascendancy for the whole game and we were worthy winners.”

In front of another large crowd at a wet The Optima Stadium Bradley Hooper’s early penalty was cancelled out by Mike Symons, who made his first start of the campaign after an injury forced the forward out for the first four matches of the season, netted the first equaliser for the hosts in the rain.

Conor McDonagh restored the visitors lead before once again before The Seagulls drew level again, moments after Hooper’s red card, though Sam Avery to force the game to penalties.

And after Scott Laird, Dayle Grubb and Matt Jones all found the target it was left to Ryan Jones to convert and secure the victory.

“I’m pleased, we have good players and it’s a good reaction (to Tiverton Town),” added Bartlett.

“We played well in patches and Supermarine are good at what they do. They caused us problems on the counter attack and we conceded two goals that we don’t normally do.

“The first was a penalty, which we should defend better and been more patient in a dangerous area for us and the second a breakaway chance after sustained pressure from us. I thought we deserved to win and I’m glad we did.”

The game against Swindon saw Luke Purnell play in his first match at home since reaching 300 appearances for Weston, after he reached the milestone in their league encounter at Tiverton.

It’s an achievement, he’s been good to the club and vice versa,” praised Bartlett.

“It’s a milestone and it was a fitting way to celebrate at home with the way the game turned out. His best years are still ahead of him.”

The Cup tie also saw Nick McCootie and Symons both start after recovering from their respective injuries and Bartlett was glad to call upon the pair once again.

“They both came back in and did well,” he said.

“They are good players for us and any injury we get is a blow because our squad is strong and full of good players. Naturally we want everyone fit and injury free all of the time. We have coped well without them but any team in our league and the one above would miss their physical presence.”

Another player who left Bartlett delighted was Ryan Jones.

The teenager, on as a second-half substitute for James Waite, was playing his second game in 24 hours after playing 60 minutes for Fulham under-23s in their Premier League Two match against Norwich City under-23s at Craven Cottage and in recent weeks has been linked with a move the Premier League.

“Ryan has done great, he’s had a brilliant week at Fulham but he’s back with us for the meantime,” he continued.

“We will lose him of course, but he’s in a good place and learning and desperate to play for his hometown club.

“It might happen quickly or in January, I am easy with it as things stand and will help him along if and when it happens.”