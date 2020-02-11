Bartlett says Weston win over Walton Casuals has set foundation for Wimborne

Westons game with Wimborne is the second of four consective home games in a period of ten days. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Manager Scott Bartlett says Saturday's win over Walton Casuals has provided Weston with a 'foundation' for when they host Wimborne Town tonight (Tuesday).

Greg Tindle's thunderbolt ensured the Seagulls ended their run of four games without a victory.

After consecutive defeats to both Hayes & Yeading and Gosport Borough, Bartlett saw his side draw with Beaconsfield Town where he felt they deserved more at Holloways Park.

"We had one snatched away from us last week really which was frustrating, but it's how you deal with that," said Bartlett.

"That point last week at Beaconsfield now has turned into four.

"It's important that we get on another run, we were very poor against Hayes & Yeading weren't we?

"Gosport I thought we played well enough to win the game.

"Last week we did well to get ahead and I expected us to see it through. Obviously the red card (to Scott Laird) changed things and this (Saturday) I would say a solid, strong performance that has given us a foundation for Tuesday's game."

Saturday's narrow 1-0 triumph over the Stags handed Weston their sixth success from 13 home matches this season and Bartlett is looking forward to taking on Matty Holmes' side at The Optima Stadium.

"We do like playing here," he added. "We have only lost a couple here this season and we need to make this a tough place to come.

"I thought the fans were brilliant again, because there's times where it's not going to be.

"This period in the next six, seven games, because of where we are, and the pressure involved for the players, is to try and get the club as close to the play-offs as we can in the next few weeks.

"The teams we are playing at the moment are fighting for their lives.

"So it might not be fast flowing football in the next two, three games but I'll take the three points all day long (against Walton Causals).

"I thought we were in total control of the game and we need to take that into Tuesday.

"They've got some threats, like every team in this division.

"If you are not right at it, you don't win your first and second balls and you allow too many balls to come into the box, you do concede goals at this level.

"But we are fully respectful to Wimborne, they have got some good players.

"They will look forward to coming here and playing at our ground."