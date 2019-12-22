Weston's win over Harrow Borough was a turning point in their season says Laird

Scott Laird shows his apprecation to the supporters who travelled to Swindon Supermarine. (Picture: Will.T.Photography) Archant

Weston's 4-0 win at Harrow Borough was a 'turning point' in their campaign admits Scott Laird.

A hat trick from James Waite and Brad Ash ensured the Seagulls go into the Christmas period with back to back away wins, after Tuesday night's victory over Yate Town.

Not since the first month of the season have the Seagulls recorded consective wins on the road, leaving player assistant manager Laird delighted.

"A big point was made about not winning since August away from home so to put two away wins in a row is really good.

"I think we deserved those two wins, two or three weeks ago we would never have won those games, but we have got a really good squad now and one that really put up a good fight for two games.

"Saturday was a turning point," said Laird. "We have performed like that all through the season, but we have not put together a 90 minutes spread.

"For 90 minutes we were at it, we were good, determined, we put away our chances and defended our goal with a determination to keep a cleensheet.

"That was a really good performance on Saturday and last Tuesday and one we need to build up on."

Weston will travel to Taunton Town this Thursday, before hosting Truro City six days later on the first day in 2020.

"As a player I love the Christmas period," added Laird. "You get a few hundred more fans through the gate, you get bigger crowds, and you get people having a good time. They have got a few drinks down their throats obviously with the festive period and they are there enjoying it.

"There's always a great atmosphere Boxing Day and New Year's Day, so I really can't wait for those games and they are really good games as well.

But, after yesterdays win over Boro Laird says they go into Thursday's game at Taunton with new found belief.

"It was a hard time, we went through a bad period, but we had faith in the squad and we knew that we would come through that and we have.

"We will be going into the festive period; we timed it right with the two away wins, with great confidence, that's really good for us and Weston.

"We always take a strong following away from home and I hope we can do that again, it really motivates the players, the people that come away from home with us, we can do that, bring them to home against Truro and we can really have a positive Christmas period.

"Personally I am really enjoying it, the lads have been absolutely brilliant. They have given us everything, even in the bad run, we can't ask of anymore."

Weston's Boxing Day game at The Cygnet Health Care Stadium will be their last game of the decade and Laird is hopeful they can give something back to the fans, who have been through thick and thin.

"The club deserves some good times and hopefully we can start bringing that in," said Laird. "There are always going to be a bit of time to get it right.

"I know we cannot keep using it as an excuse of getting the squad right, getting the balance right but we are really starting to get there now.

"We have got some good players out on loan that in games they are ready for us to be called be called back when you need them.

"We are really starting to hit where we want in the squad now and the last two performances, I think if anyone is ever capable or saw those performances.

"Again a real big shout to the fans that have supported us away from home the last two games have been amazing and really helped us get those wins and I think they will totally agree with my sentiments.

"We have shown a real battling performance that is fighting for the shirt and we can carry that on now and have that ethos and have that belief until now and the rest of the season we should be alright."