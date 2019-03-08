Weston and Salisbury share points in six-goal thriller

Weston drew 3-3 with Salisbury. Archant

Weston-super-Mare and Salisbury shared the spoils in a wild 3-3 draw at The Optima Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

The Seagulls raced into a two-goal lead through Owen Howe's brilliant debut strike and a cool finish from Nick McCootie before Dan Fitchett's header put a dampener on a brilliant first half performance.

A thrilling second stanza saw three goals and red card the space of five minutes, as Kevin Amankwaah and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick found the net either side of Sam Hendy's dismissal.

From there it seemed there could only be one winner, but Scott Bartlett's Seagulls hit back brilliantly through Joel Randall.

They could have won it in the closing stages as good openings were wasted, and the visitors several created chances of their own, before referee Benjamin Williamson brought proceedings to a close.

The point elevated Weston into fifth position, five points adrift of Chesham at the top of the table.

The Seagulls responded superbly to Saturday's dismal defeat at Walton Casuals, taking the lead in the 12th minute through a moment of brilliance from Howe.

The striker collected the ball from Randall and brilliantly shot on the turn, thumping the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

Weston were two up 13 minutes later as a calamitous defensive error allowed McCootie to waltz through on goal, and the in-form striker made no mistake in sliding into the back of the net.

Salisbury were on the rack and in danger of being beaten before half time, but Fitchett's glancing header made narrowed the deficit in the 35th minute.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, substitute Jay Malshanskj carved out a chance which could have put the game to bed but his cross was agonisingly out of Randall's reach in the six-yard box.

The visitors capitalised seven minutes later as Amankwaah scored from a wicked corner, and three chaotic minutes later the Whites had the lead as Hippolyte-Patrick's speculative long-range shot cruelly deflected past Niall Maher and into the net.

In the drama Hendy saw red for foul and abusive language as the optimism was sucked out of the North Stand.

But, remarkably, they were cheering again within 120 seconds as McCootie's powerful run teed up Randall, who beat keeper Thomas Smith at his near post.

Man of the match McCootie continued his excellent display and forged a golden chance to give the 10 men victory, but Howe rashly blazed over from 12 yards out as the points were shared.