Weston move into the next round of the FA Cup after victory over Fareham Town

Issac Pearce for Weston against Fareham Town in the FA Cup Archant

Weston moved into the next round of the FA Cup with a convicing victory over 10 man Fareham Town at The Optima Stadium this afternoon (Saturday.)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick McCootie, who was involved in a coming together with Ross Casey in the first half which saw the Creeksider's shotstopper go off injured, scored two goals in the second half before Gary Austin's red card.

Jay Malshanskyj had earlier opened the scoring in the first half, as the Seagulls moved into the Second Qualifying round.

However, it was the visitors who started the stronger and were unlucky not to open the scoring after Austin's volley went wide before Scott Bartlett's men had two chances in a minute.

Sam Hendy's saw his shot well saved by Casey after a great run before Issac Pearce fired his low shot just wide.

Joel Randall was the next to close and with the goal at his mercy fired over from Jake Mawford's low ball across goal.

Pearce went close after his dipping 25 yard effort went just over the bar before the game's main talking point.

McCootie again showed just how good he is at getting behind defenders but a loose touch allowed Casey time to come and claim the ball before the two came together.

A lengthy paused followed but as both McCootie and Casey took to their feet, the latter went down again monets later after Hendy's shot went just wide.

Applause from all parts of the ground weclomed to Luke Douglas to the arena before Malshanskyj opened the scoring four miniutes later in the 38th minute.

Pearce started the move by playing in McCootie and despite Douglas getting down to save well the ball landed into the path of Malshanskyj who slotted in the rebound.

McCootie went close again after seeing his shot cleared off the line just before half time before getting his well deserved goal in the 55th minute.

Pearce once again started the move by flicking the ball between the legs into the path of McCootie who recieved the ball back from Mawford to head home past the despairing dive of Douglas.

The fomer Chippenham Town forward sealed the win after an excellent run by Dan Martin found McCootie on the edge of the area and after twisting and turning fired a thuderous effort to make it 3-0.

There was still time for Austin to be sent off after a late challenge on substitute Welch, moments after seeing his side hit the post, as the hosts put their name into the the hat for the Cup draw on Monday.