Weston open 2020-21 season with come from behind victory at Dorchester Town

James Waite scored the equaliser for Weston in their 2-1 win at Dorchester Town. Picture: Will.T.Photography. Will.t.Photography

Debutants Lloyd Humphries and James Waite both found the back of the net as Weston came from behind to pick up their first win on the opening day of the Southern Premier South season at Dorchester Town.

Rubin Wilson opened the scoring after good work from Tom Blair before Waite equalised following a mistake from Will Buse.

Substitute Knowles, on for the injured Nick McCootie, then headed home from a corner in added time at the end of the first-half.

Humphries then bundled home The Seagulls third from another corner to secure the three points.

The Magpies made three changes from their 2-0 defeat against Yeovil Town, including bringing former Weston defender Charlie Madden into the starting line-up after joining Leigh Robinson’s side permanently, following his loan spell, in June.

Manager Scott Bartlett made two changes from Weston’s last pre-season 2-0 victory over Hereford with Humphries coming for Knowles, who had to settle for a place on the bench, and, James Waite, after signing from Cardiff city on Wednesday, in for the injured Mike Symons.

Coincidentally just like the last game of the 2019-20 season, before it was declared null and void, saw the two sides do battle once again.

But it was the hosts who opened the scoring with the game’s first opportunity after 10 minutes.

Blair drove past a couple of players, before his low cross was tapped in by Wilson.

Former Cardiff City midfielder went close to levelling the scores seven minutes later when his 20-yard effort came crashing off the post with Ryan Jones then going close when his long effort strike was held by Buse.

More bad news was to follow after McCootie went off injured just before the half-hour mark, which paved the way for Knowles to be introduced from the bench.

Blair then went close again but the midfielder could only curl his effort wide before Waite levelled the scores before half-time.

Bristol City loanee Buse couldn’t control a back pass and his attempted clearance fell straight to Waite, and the Cardiff City loanee had the easiest of finishes as he stroked the ball into the empty net for first goal since returning on loan.

With the wind in their sails, Weston grabbed the lead for the first time in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Knowles, who had also scored in the corresponding fixture last campaign, headed home from Ryan Jones corner.

Former Cardiff City midfielder Humphries then got himself on the scoresheet nine minutes into the second-half when he was the first to react, following Dayle Grubb’s corner to cap off a perfect opening day for Weston.

Weston: Purnell, Thomas, Ryan Jones, Humphries, (Griffith, 83), Avery, Tindle, McCootie, (Knowles, 29), Laird, Waite, Grubb and Jagger-Cane

Dorchester Town: Buse, Hanger, Sa, Dunstan, Poole, Madden, (Harry Hodges, 72), Lowes, (Wells, 77), Clarke (C), Wilson, Bayston (Bath, 59) and Blair

Goals:

Weston: James Waite 41, Chris Knowles 45+6 and Lloyd Humphries 54

Dorchester Town: Rubin Wilson 10

Match Attendance: 401