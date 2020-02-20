Weston set new date for their Somerset Cup Quarter Final with Taunton
PUBLISHED: 19:33 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 20 February 2020
Archant
Holders Weston have announced a new date for their Somerset Premier Quarter Final tie with Taunton Town.
The original match was due to be played on the 18 February, but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and forthcoming weather.
But the game between The Seagulls and The Peacocks will now be played next Tuesday on February 25 (kick-off 19:45).
Bristol City under-23s, who have been playing at The Optima Stadium this season after agreeing a one year deal with the club to host Monday afternoon games last year, will see their match with Ipswich Town under-23s on February 24 cancelled and rearranged for a new time.
If The Seagulls can get past the Peacocks, they will host Hengrove Athletic in the week commencing 23 March.