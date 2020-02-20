Advanced search

Weston set new date for their Somerset Cup Quarter Final with Taunton

PUBLISHED: 19:33 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 20 February 2020

Weston have won the last two Somerset Cups including victory over Taunton Town last year. (Picture: Will.T.Photography.)

Weston have won the last two Somerset Cups including victory over Taunton Town last year. (Picture: Will.T.Photography.)

Archant

Holders Weston have announced a new date for their Somerset Premier Quarter Final tie with Taunton Town.

The original match was due to be played on the 18 February, but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and forthcoming weather.

But the game between The Seagulls and The Peacocks will now be played next Tuesday on February 25 (kick-off 19:45).

Bristol City under-23s, who have been playing at The Optima Stadium this season after agreeing a one year deal with the club to host Monday afternoon games last year, will see their match with Ipswich Town under-23s on February 24 cancelled and rearranged for a new time.

If The Seagulls can get past the Peacocks, they will host Hengrove Athletic in the week commencing 23 March.

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

Police appeal to trace witness of assault

Police hope to trace an off-duty doctor who came to the aid of an assualt victim in Banwell. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston set new date for their Somerset Cup Quarter Final with Taunton

Weston have won the last two Somerset Cups including victory over Taunton Town last year. (Picture: Will.T.Photography.)

Netball: Trailblazer Bass enjoys Neville meeting

Angela Bass with Tracey Neville before the filming session.

Lessons learnt says Weston boss Bartlett ahead of Dorchester trip

James Waite celebrates scoring a hat-trick duirng Westons last game with Wimborne Town. (Picture: Mark Atherton).

Weston Whites impress at Somerset FA festival with encouraging performances

Weston Whites after taking part in the Somerset FA football festival in Clevedon.

New kit for Milton Nomads thanks to Weston Rail Services

Milton Nomads under-11s in their new kit
Drive 24