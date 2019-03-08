Advanced search

Bartlett thanks Neil Warnock after signing young defender on loan from Cardiff City

PUBLISHED: 09:57 25 July 2019

Connor Davies has signed for Weston-super-Mare on loan. Picture: Cardiff City

Connor Davies has signed for Weston-super-Mare on loan. Picture: Cardiff City

Cardiff City

Weston have signed a defender on loan from Championship side Cardiff City.

Right-back Connor Davies has joined the Seagulls for the season.

Manager Scott Bartlett said: "I'd like to thank James McCarthy and Neil Warnock for trusting us with another good young player from Cardiff City.

"Connor is an attacking right-back with a great engine who will be well suited to us.

"Cardiff have allowed us to bring him in for the whole season, which is a compliment to us and also brilliant for continuity within our squad.

"Connor is a tough lad and is of the same mould as Lloyd Humphries."

Davies joined the Bluebirds as an under-14 academy player.

The 17-year-old made 19 appearances for Cardiff's under-18s last year, scoring once.

Davies tweeted he 'can't wait to get started' after signing for Weston.

