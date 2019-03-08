Weston fall to heavy home defeat against Newport County

Weston FC vs Newport County, Weston concede a third goal shortly before half time. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston endured a difficult evening as a strong Newport County team scored eight goals in a comfortable display at The Optima Stadium tonight (Monday).

Weston FC vs Newport County. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston FC vs Newport County. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Two goals from Padraig Amond and one apiece from captain Joss Labadie, Kyle Howkins Corey Whitely, Keanu Marsh-Brown and Josh Sheehan ensured the Welsh side headed back down the M4 with victory.

Sam Hendy grabbed a consolation when his side footed effort wrong footed Tom King.

The Exiles, who were excellent throughout, were unfortunate not to open the scoring in the first three minutes.

Amond saw his lobbed effort well saved by Niall Maher before Robbie Willmott's drive from the edge of the area was straight into the arms of Maher.

Amond went close again before County got the breakthrough they deserved.

After the Seagulls failed to clear their lines, Labadie fired home through a crowd of players to open the scoring.

Amond did get his goal after good work down the left from George Nurse saw the striker head past Maher before Howkins's header from Matty Dolan's corner made it three-nil just before half time.

Scott Bartlett's men improved after the break and half time substitute Isaac Pearce went close when his effort was well held by King before the floodgates opened.

Good work from Nurse saw him provide the assist for Amond again after he slid in to make it four.

Whitely made it five after his deflected effort from 25-yards left Maher rooted to the spot before Marsh-Brown make it six slotting home after good work by Touray.

The former Barry Town United loanee was again involved with County's seventh after his ball across goal was tapped home by Sheehan.

However Hendy would give the home fans the goal that they craved 12 minutes from time.

Aaron Parsons played the ball acorss the floor to midfielder Hendy who neatly finished into the bottom right hand corner past the wrong footed Tom King.

However it was Mike Flynn's men who had the the final word after good work from substitute Marvel Ekpiteta whose ball acorss goal left Touray with an open net before Hendy went close to scoring his second after his effort struck the post from a corner.