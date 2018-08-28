Seagulls pay the penalty for defensive woes

Weston v Woking. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Weston slipped up at home to high-flying Woking, with defensive errors proving costly.

Weston were made to pay for a series of defensive errors in a 4-2 defeat to high-flying Woking.

The visitors were 3-0 up within 26 minutes thanks to some shocking defending from the home side, with an Armani Little strike sandwiched by goals from Jamar Loza.

Jake Lee pulled one back for Weston before half time, before Loza completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Alex Byrne headed home to narrow the deficit, but Woking held on for the points.

In a game played in horrendous conditions, Weston naively attempted to play out from the back – inviting pressure and relentless harrying from the Cards’ front line.

Woking took the lead on nine minutes after Matt Bower’s weak clearance was cut out, and the ball was shifted well to Loza who whipped into the net via the post.

The visitors’ doubled their lead seven minutes later thanks to a superb solo run from Little, who knifed through the defence and rifled through Luke Purnell’s legs from 10 yards out.

Loza bagged his second in the 26th minute after Jake Lee was robbed of the ball while Purnell was out of position, with the lively winger able to slot the ball into an empty net.

Lee pulled one back just before half time from Byrne’s corner, sending a thumping header into the corner.

It should have been 3-2 on 64 minutes, but Jacob Cane spurned a great opening, and the Cards made the Seagulls pay immediately.

Toby Edser was brought down by Bower, and Loza struck from the spot for his third of the afternoon.

Byrne headed home George Nurse’s cross late with 10 minutes to play, but it proved too little, too late.