At last... Weston win at home as quickfire brace guns down Rebels

Weston vs Slough Town.

A barren run which spanned all four seasons has finally come to an end, as Weston snatched their first home win in the National League South this term, writes Sam Frost.

Ian Harris took charge as Marc McGregor was ill.

The Seagulls beat Slough Town 2-0 at the Woodspring Stadium on Saturday to close to within three points of safety.

A four-minute blitz just after half time, with quick-fire goals from skipper Jacob Cane and Marlon Jackson, was enough to overcome the playoff-chasing Rebels.

Boss Marc McGregor was not on the touchline due to the flu to witness his side’s first home win since April, but he will undoubtedly be delighted with the efforts of his young side – who are now three games unbeaten with eight points from their past five.

Slough were certainly disappointed, having bossed possession and forced a host of top quality saves from Luke Purnell. The victory, and gritty manner in which it was achieved, gives Weston a much-needed boost ahead of their trip to St Albans City on Saturday.

Weston vs Slough Town.

A change of formation and style of play has seen Weston play more directly in recent weeks, putting more faith in the squad’s healthy reserves of attacking players in favour of the possession-based style which has caused them trouble at the back so many times this season.

The reshuffle has certainly reaped rewards thus far, and there is growing confidence the Seagulls can avoid relegation.

The Rebels started the game on the front foot and should have taken the lead on six minutes but Purnell denied Ben Harris from close range.

The keeper then made a string of good saves as Slough probed an inexperienced Weston defence and were left ruing their profligacy as Weston came out flying in the second half.

Weston vs Slough Town.

The opener came on 49 minutes as Jennison Myrie-Williams worked a yard of space and floated in a pinpoint cross for the sliding Cane to head past Jack Turner from inside the six-yard box.

Weston doubled their advantage four minutes later as Jackson finished off a brilliant move. Naby Diallo rolled the ball into Eli Phipps, who cleverly flicked it round the corner to release Jackson and the striker buried the chance with no hesitation.

The Rebels continued to dominate the ball in the closing stages, but Purnell and his back four were not to be beaten.