Seagulls survive for another day after rare home win over Dartford

PUBLISHED: 17:53 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 06 April 2019

Marlon Jackson celebrates after finding the net. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston live to fight another day after a convincing 3-1 win over Dartford at The Optima Stadium this afternoon (Saturday).

The Seagulls secured just their second league win of the season thanks to a first-half blitz which saw George Nurse open the scoring before Marlon Jackson grabbed a brace.

Victory keeps Weston’s slim hopes of staying up alive, though they will almost certainly need maximum points from their remaining games to stand any chance of a miraculous escape.

It was a dismal performance from the visitors, who sit in the final playoff place and will be looking over their shoulder in the run in.

Weston started brightly and took a deserved lead in the 16th minute through Nurse, who brilliantly whipped into the net from 25 yards out after being teed up by Alex Byrne.

The second goal came nine minutes later as Jacob Cane fed Jason Pope in midfield and he charged forward before releasing Jackson with a perfectly-weighted pass. The striker showed composure to round Bailey Vose and slot into an empty net.

The Seagulls went for the kill and they mustered a third five minutes before the break as Tom Llewellyn drove to the byline before squaring for Jackson in the centre, who found the corner with a classy finish.

Weston had plenty of chances to add to their tally in the second half, but it was the Darts who found the net with a consolation close-range finish from Ryan Hayes.

