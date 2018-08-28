Advanced search

PREVIEW: ‘Tough’ Truro test awaits but McGregor confident

PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 January 2019

Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston-super-Mare boss Marc McGregor has called on his players to show the same attitude and desire which bought them a point last weekend ahead of Saturday’s visit to Truro City.

Time is running out for Weston to escape the relegation mire, with 16 games remaining after the 1-1 draw at Eastbourne Borough – but the Seagulls boss saw plenty which encouraged him in a ‘dominant’ second-half performance.

The visitors came from behind to level the score in the closing stages, and were inches away from a late winner when Gethyn Hill’s long-range effort rattled the woodwork.

McGregor said: “It was a tough game against Easbourne, they’re a good side with some good attacking players and it was a real test for our young back four. I thought we did really well.

“In the second half we dominated the ball and on another day we would have got a few goals and Geth’s screamer goes in and we win the game comfortably.

“It’s a point gained and if we continue to play like that we’re going to be OK.”

The Seagulls travel to Truro’s Treyew Road on Saturday, having been beaten there 4-0 in the FA Trophy just a month ago.

Utility man Jake Lee is due to return to the fold from the suspension he picked up against Billericay Town, but the Weston boss is managing a squad struggling with niggles – while Jason Pope and Jarrad Welch are sidelined with more significant injuries.

McGregor, however, is confident his basement boys – who sit seven points from safety – can return from Cornwall with three points, and he is certain to be encouraged by the Seagulls improved attacking impetus brought about by a change in formation.

“It’s going to be another tough game,” he said. “It will be a completely different surface to the 3G one we played on at Eastbourne, but we will go there and put a dogged performance in.

“We need to pick up points. We got a point at Eastbourne and we need to build on that at Truro and pick up three.

“We will evaluate the players because we’ve got a few knocks and a small squad which doesn’t help, but we’ve got players like Tom Llewellyn and Ben Swallow who can come in make an impact for the club.”

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

