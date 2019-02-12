BREAKING: Weston Football Club renames stadium
PUBLISHED: 13:53 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 18 February 2019
Archant
Weston Football Club’s Woodspring Stadium has been renamed, the club has announced.
The club has agreed a deal with Optima Care Partnership – the care home business owned by the football club’s chairman Paul Bliss.
The stadium, in Winterstoke Road, has been renamed The Optima Stadium as part of a three-year deal with the company.
The Seagulls are enduring a miserable season on the pitch, rooted to the bottom of the National League South and staring down the barrel of relegation.
But the club promises the naming rights deal – the first ever agreed by Weston – is ‘lucrative’ and ‘much-welcomed’.
Mr Bliss said: “We are committed to our ongoing support of Weston Football Club, as it is a great community club.
“This exposure is part of our company’s marketing strategy and we are pleased to be associated with such a professional club.”
The sponsorship fee is yet to be revealed.
