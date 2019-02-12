Rotherham United winger Alex Bray pens deal to join Weston in relegation battle

Alex Bray has joined Weston on loan. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston’s survival efforts have been boosted by the signing of winger Alex Bray from Championship side Rotherham United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Bray has joined Weston on loan. Picture: Will.T.Photography Alex Bray has joined Weston on loan. Picture: Will.T.Photography

The 23-year-old has joined the Seagulls on loan until the end of the season – a significant coup for Weston who fought off interest from other clubs.

The Welshman’s career has been plagued with injuries, but he was highly regarded by Swansea City, where he graduated from the academy and toured the United States with the first team in 2014 when they were in the Premier League.

He made five appearances for his country at under-19 level, and last season he made a handful of appearances for the Millers before embarking on a successful loan spell at Forest Green Rovers, where he helped the Gloucestershire outfit maintain their Football League status.

He has also turned out for Plymouth Argyle and York City, but knee ligament injures have thus far prevented Bray from realising his potential.

Alex Bray has joined Weston on loan. Picture: Will.T.Photography Alex Bray has joined Weston on loan. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Bath-born Bray is excited to join the National League South’s bottom side in their battle to climb from the relegation zone.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back playing again.

“I believe that Weston is the perfect place for me as it’s local and they like to play good football.

“I can’t wait to get started and help out as much as I can.”

Seagulls boss Marc McGregor praised the efforts of the club to get the deal over the line.

Bray joins a strong corps of attacking options at the Woodspring Stadium, and McGregor is confident the winger possesses quality to unlock defences.

He said: “We are pleased to secure such a great signing until the end of the season.

“Alex is a quick, direct wide-man who can go past players with ease.

“Last season, Alex was helping Forest Green secure League Two football and we are lucky to have him.

“The chairman has worked hard to get this over the line and we are very thankful.

“We also would like to thank Rotherham with helping. They have been a pleasure to deal with.”