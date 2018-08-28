Weston win at home at last with captain Cane confident Seagulls will beat the drop

Weston vs Slough Town.

Confidence is oozing through the Weston squad, according to skipper Jacob Cane who believes the Seagulls can dig their way out of the relegation mire after snatching their first home league win of the season.

Weston vs Slough Town.

Captain Cane, who netted the opening goal in the Seagulls’ crucial 2-0 win over Slough Town at the Woodspring Stadium on Saturday, is pleased with the character and performances which have been showcased in 2019.

Weston overcame a poor first-half showing where Slough dominated and peppered Luke Purnell’s goal – and they were also without flu-stricken manager Marc McGregor – but Cane’s header and Marlon Jackson’s clinical strike just after half time culminated in a morale-boosting victory.

The Seagulls remain bottom of the National League South standings, but are within just three points of safety after bagging eight points from the past five games.

Cane told the Mercury his teammates were ‘buzzing’ at full time.

Ian Harris took charge as Marc McGregor was ill.

He said: “It’s been coming since the turn of the year. We’ve put in a few good performances and we went into the game pretty confident we could get a win.

“We all dug in and worked hard. It wasn’t too pretty, but be knew we had to get our first home win and kick on from there.

“It was strange without the manager, it wasn’t normal. The team talk was the same but different because it was coming from different people.

“But we followed the manager’s instructions from training in the week and we’ve got to take responsibility now – it’s down to us to dig ourselves out of this.”

McGregor’s side face a tricky trip to Hertfordshire to face promotion-chasing St Albans City on Saturday, but his captain believes his squad are up to it.

Cane added: “St Albans away looks a tough game, but it’s the perfect challenge for us.

“Earlier in the season against them we lost, but the performance was good and we’re going there to pick up three points and get out of the relegation zone.

“It’s come to a point where we know we’re not in a great position and we need to get results.

“Confidence was a bit low after the start of the season, and for me personally I’ve not been playing as well as last year, but since the turn of the year we’ve stepped up and we’re all together as a team.

“We know what we’ve got to do to stay up and we can easily do it.”