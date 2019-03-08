Advanced search

Weston to open league campaign at home to Hendon

PUBLISHED: 12:32 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 12 July 2019

Nick McCootie celebrates his first goal for Weston against Ashton & Backwell with Owen Howe on Saturday. Picture: Will T Photography

Archant

Weston will begin their BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South campaign at home next month.

The Seagulls' attempt to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking will begin by welcoming Hendon to The Optima Stadium on August 10.

The fixtures released this morning (Friday) have been eagerly anticipated by fans with there being plenty of optimism about how Scott Bartlett's chargers will fare this season.

Away trips to Merthyr Town - who have signed former Weston pair Gethyn Hill and Ben Swallow in the close season - plus Hayes & Yeading await Seagulls fans after the opener against Hendon.

Notable dates which supporters will put in their diaries include a Boxing Day trip to Taunton Town, before welcoming Truro City on New Year's Day.

The home fixture against Taunton will fall on April 13 - a bank holiday Monday - during the season run-in.

Weston will end their campaign with an away match against Farnborough.

