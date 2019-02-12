Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

EXCLUSIVE: Weston agree fee for ‘centre-back with pedigree’

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2019

Weston FC Manager on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston FC Manager on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston have agreed a fee for a ‘centre-back with pedigree’, boss Marc McGregor revealed after his side were rolled 5-0 by Wealdstone on Tuesday night.

The ‘frustrated’ Seagulls boss told the Mercury he is longing for an ‘experienced head’ at the heart of his back four, as the Seagulls battle to avoid relegation from the National League South.

The Seagulls have the joint-worst defensive record in the division, and the rearguard must tighten up in the final two months of the campaign if they are to have any hope of avoiding the trap door.

McGregor feels he has found his man, although he is suffering from a knock.

He said: “The finance from the chairman isn’t the problem.

“We have had a fee accepted on a centre-back, he’s got a pedigree at this level and above but he is struggling with an injury which is a shame.

“He is an experienced player at this level; unfortunately he is injured at the moment.

“I can’t shed any more light on it until he has decided whether he wants to come.

“We will work on it and we will speak to a couple of clubs over the next 48 hours and we will see where we are, it’s not as easy as people think.”

McGregor believes a little more nous in the ranks will make a big difference to his side.

He added: “The easiest thing to do in football is to talk and communicate, but some players don’t do that while others do.

“That’s where an experienced player would really help and keep the group together.

“The likes of Jennison Myrie-Williams and Marlon Jackson have been trying to keep the group together as they are more experienced heads in the dressing room, but we need another leader around the back four to help the younger lads out.

“We’ve also got to get the right one, we need one that wants to come in and fight in the situation we’re in and that’s difficult.

“We can go and beat Torquay, and with a bit of experience we can beat the other sides too.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

CCG defends planned changes to Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

CCG defends planned changes to Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

EXCLUSIVE: Weston agree fee for ‘centre-back with pedigree’

Weston FC Manager on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Football: Spot-on Churchill Club secure Charity Cup final date

Churchill Club 70 celebrate their Charity Cup semi-final win over Winscombe thirds

Higgins and Hargrave on high as Uphill women serve up some great badminton

Uphill Badminton Club held a women's tournament

PHOTOS: Weston’s most adorable World Book Day 2019 costumes

Some amazing pictures have been submitted for the Mercury's World Book Day gallery.

Dog bins emptied across Weston at last after several weeks of collection woes

Bins in Worle had been overflowing. Picture: Denise Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists