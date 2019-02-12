EXCLUSIVE: Weston agree fee for ‘centre-back with pedigree’

Weston FC Manager on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have agreed a fee for a ‘centre-back with pedigree’, boss Marc McGregor revealed after his side were rolled 5-0 by Wealdstone on Tuesday night.

The ‘frustrated’ Seagulls boss told the Mercury he is longing for an ‘experienced head’ at the heart of his back four, as the Seagulls battle to avoid relegation from the National League South.

The Seagulls have the joint-worst defensive record in the division, and the rearguard must tighten up in the final two months of the campaign if they are to have any hope of avoiding the trap door.

McGregor feels he has found his man, although he is suffering from a knock.

He said: “The finance from the chairman isn’t the problem.

“We have had a fee accepted on a centre-back, he’s got a pedigree at this level and above but he is struggling with an injury which is a shame.

“He is an experienced player at this level; unfortunately he is injured at the moment.

“I can’t shed any more light on it until he has decided whether he wants to come.

“We will work on it and we will speak to a couple of clubs over the next 48 hours and we will see where we are, it’s not as easy as people think.”

McGregor believes a little more nous in the ranks will make a big difference to his side.

He added: “The easiest thing to do in football is to talk and communicate, but some players don’t do that while others do.

“That’s where an experienced player would really help and keep the group together.

“The likes of Jennison Myrie-Williams and Marlon Jackson have been trying to keep the group together as they are more experienced heads in the dressing room, but we need another leader around the back four to help the younger lads out.

“We’ve also got to get the right one, we need one that wants to come in and fight in the situation we’re in and that’s difficult.

“We can go and beat Torquay, and with a bit of experience we can beat the other sides too.”