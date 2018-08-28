Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

PUBLISHED: 15:05 09 January 2019

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Archant

The hunt for an experienced centre-half who can alleviate Weston’s defensive troubles is proving difficult to find for boss Marc McGregor, but he remains confident his side can escape relegation.

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

The Seagulls sit bottom of the National League South, seven points from safety after Saturday’s defeat against Billericay Town – where familiar frailties in defence cost Weston valuable points.

McGregor’s side boast the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 53 goals in just 25 games – with loudening calls on the terraces for the manager to fortify the back line.

The club is searching for a centre-half, but McGregor admits it is proving a difficult task.

He said: “We want an experienced defender, but we’ve got to get the right one. If they come here and think they’re going to earn the type of money they get at Billericay and other clubs in the league, they’re not.

“What we do need is one that can do the parts of the game we’re looking for. They don’t fall off trees because if they’re half decent they’re already at a club, so we have to be patient.

“We won’t go and spend money for one unless it’s a small amount. I’m sure the club would look at it if it’s a small amount, but we can’t go and offer £15,000 like Billericay would.

“We need to get the right one who wants to come in and fight with the lads to get us up the league, but the ones I have spoken to are just nowhere near what we need.”

The Seagulls travel to 14th-placed Eastbourne Borough on Saturday and skipper Jacob Cane is set to return after suspension, but his stand-in Jake Lee will miss the game after seeing red against Billericay.

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Marlon Jackson’s good form in front of goal provides some encouragement for Seagulls supporters, but with just 17 games remaining Weston are in dire need of points.

McGregor is expecting to return from Sussex with three in the bag.

He added: “What I expect is a performance and our team to bounce back. I expect us to get three points.

“We’re doing everything correctly as a club and we’re travelling down the night before. We’ve got 17 games. It’s enough games to put it right and it starts next week.

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

“As soon as it starts falling for us, we’ll be winning games comfortably.”

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after supermarket assault

Police want to speak with these men in connection with an assault in a supermarket in Weston. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Busy start to new year sees Uphill Badminton Club serve up plenty of close contests

Uphill Junior Badminton Club youngsters face the camera

Dog bins left overflowing after contractor ‘completely failed’

The bin at Castle Batch has been overflowing for a number of weeks. Picture: Marc Aplin

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists