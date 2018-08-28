McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

The hunt for an experienced centre-half who can alleviate Weston’s defensive troubles is proving difficult to find for boss Marc McGregor, but he remains confident his side can escape relegation.

The Seagulls sit bottom of the National League South, seven points from safety after Saturday’s defeat against Billericay Town – where familiar frailties in defence cost Weston valuable points.

McGregor’s side boast the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 53 goals in just 25 games – with loudening calls on the terraces for the manager to fortify the back line.

The club is searching for a centre-half, but McGregor admits it is proving a difficult task.

He said: “We want an experienced defender, but we’ve got to get the right one. If they come here and think they’re going to earn the type of money they get at Billericay and other clubs in the league, they’re not.

“What we do need is one that can do the parts of the game we’re looking for. They don’t fall off trees because if they’re half decent they’re already at a club, so we have to be patient.

“We won’t go and spend money for one unless it’s a small amount. I’m sure the club would look at it if it’s a small amount, but we can’t go and offer £15,000 like Billericay would.

“We need to get the right one who wants to come in and fight with the lads to get us up the league, but the ones I have spoken to are just nowhere near what we need.”

The Seagulls travel to 14th-placed Eastbourne Borough on Saturday and skipper Jacob Cane is set to return after suspension, but his stand-in Jake Lee will miss the game after seeing red against Billericay.

Marlon Jackson’s good form in front of goal provides some encouragement for Seagulls supporters, but with just 17 games remaining Weston are in dire need of points.

McGregor is expecting to return from Sussex with three in the bag.

He added: “What I expect is a performance and our team to bounce back. I expect us to get three points.

“We’re doing everything correctly as a club and we’re travelling down the night before. We’ve got 17 games. It’s enough games to put it right and it starts next week.

“As soon as it starts falling for us, we’ll be winning games comfortably.”