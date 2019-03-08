Weston abandon manager hunt until end of season after being unable to find the ‘right person’

Weston have postponed their search for a new manager after ‘several interviews of highly-regarded people in the business’ failed to yield a desirable candidate.

The club had hoped to unveil their new boss on Monday after holding talks with a number of candidates in the hours before Saturday’s win against Dartford.

The likes of former Hereford boss Peter Beadle and ex-Truro City and Taunton Town managerial duo Leigh Robinson and Michael Meaker were believed to be in the frame.

But following the interviews, the club have chosen to ‘revisit the position at the end of the season’ – scrapping their hunt for a player-manager and instead looking for a part-time boss, similarly to how Weston have operated in the past.

The Seagulls have been without a manager since Marc McGregor was sacked on March 14 with his side bottom of the National League South.

His former assistant Mark McKeever has taken the reins on a caretaker basis, with goalkeeper Luke Purnell serving as his deputy and the pair have taken four points from their four league games in charge

A statement from the club’s board concedes the Seagulls are doomed and will be playing in the Southern League next term, despite relegation not being mathematically confirmed.

McKeever and Purnell will lead the Seagulls to East Thurrock United at the weekend, sitting nine points from safety with four games remaining.

The board statement said: “We have taken considerable time and effort to appoint the right person(s) to the post of manager to guide us in the next phase of our development to the benefit of supporters, players and the club.

“We have been unable to achieve this at the present time despite several interviews of highly regarded people in the business.

“We are extremely happy with the caretaker role that both Mark McKeever and Luke

Purnell have been doing over the past few matches and are extending this until the end of the season.

“We are very happy with the way Mark has been developing over the last several months and very pleased with the assistant role that Luke has assumed.

“We will revisit the manager position at the end of the season but our objectives remain unchanged and will look for the right person to drive those objectives of the board for the next few years.

“This includes securing promotion back to the National League South at the earliest opportunity.

“Through this application process we have decided that the position of manager will be a part time manager and not player.

“In the meantime we will work closely with Mark and our efforts will be focused on strengthening our squad early, ready for next season.”