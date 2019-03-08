BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston-super-Mare have been relegated from the National League South after a 2-0 home defeat to Hampton and Richmond Borough this afternoon (Saturday).

The Seagulls needed a win at The Optima Stadium to keep their slim survival hopes alive, but with two games to play Weston are down.

Goals from Ruel Sotiriou and Ryan Hill confirmed Weston will be playing in the Southern League Premier next term.

Barring a miraculous reprieve, it will be the club's first relegation in their history – spelling devastation for the club's dedicated supporters

It was joy for the travelling Hampton fans though, who enjoyed an afternoon of fun in the sun with safety already confirmed.

The Seagulls started the game well and enjoyed a spell of sustained pressure before Alex Byrne cracked the outside of the post from 20 yards out.

But Hampton snatched the lead just before the quarter hour as Weston's defence failed to deal with an aimless clearance, and Sotiriou profited by smartly looping the ball over the head of Tom Harrison before smashing into the roof of the net.

Tyrell Miller-Rodney was unlucky not to double the advantage on 33 minutes – his 20-yard drive rattled the crossbar with Luke Purnell well beaten.

Weston's efforts after the break were devoid of guile, with several chances spurned before Hill buried Weston for good eight minutes from time – lashing into the net after a fortunate ricochet.