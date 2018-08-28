SLOUGH PREVIEW: McGregor calls on Seagulls to break Woodspring duck

“We need to give the fans something to cheer about,” said Weston-super-Mare boss Marc McGregor as he urged his players to finally register their first home league win of the season on Saturday.

The Seagulls are chained to the bottom of the National League South table, six points from safety, ahead of the visit of Slough Town to the Woodspring Stadium.

There have been no home comforts for Weston supporters this term, with all three of their league victories coming on the road, and McGregor has called on his players to deliver a much-needed victory to the hardy Woodspring faithful this weekend.

The Seagulls’ performances, if not results, have improved of late, but costly miscues and fine margins have cost them maximum points in their past two games.

They have drawn against Eastbourne Borough and Truro City respectively, but have already beaten Slough in the FA Trophy this season, and McGregor believes his side are capable of securing a vital victory.

He said: “The pleasing part is Slough are a good side and they’ll want to play. We’ve had two good games against them and I’m expecting another on Saturday.

“We’re at home; we need to give the fans something to cheer about. As soon as the lads step over the line on Saturday there will be a bit between their teeth to go and get three points.

“We’ve changed our shape slightly; we’ve worked a bit more on getting players into the box and being resilient. If we carry on like we did at Truro we’ve got no problems.”

Slough are enjoying a fine debut season in the division, three points adrift of a play-off berth, but Weston could be buoyed by the return of two key players

Centre-half Jason Pope and number 10 Jarrad Welch have spent lengthy periods on the sideline this season with injury, but McGregor revealed the pair – who were unused substitutes at Treyew Road – could return to action this weekend.

He added: “We’re gradually getting ‘Popey’ and Jarrad back. I didn’t want to risk them against Truro if I didn’t have to.

“They’re very close to being ready, but not quite and we don’t want to risk it. Hopefully they might play a part against Slough.”

Weston edged closer to safety with Hungerford Town’s defeat at Wealdstone at the weekend, but with just 15 games left time is running out.