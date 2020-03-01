Weston change venue for their Somerset Cup semi-final with Hengrove Athletic

Weston will play their Somerset Premier Cup semi-final at the AJN Stadium to help "guarantee" the requirement of playing Hengrove Athletic on the 24 March says manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls will return to the home of Keynsham Town after a double from James Waite secured a 2-0 victory over Taunton Town in the quarter-finals.

Having not played at The Optima Stadium since defeating Wimborne Town on February 11, Bartlett has said this will help the ground to ease ahead of a hectic schedule.

"It'll help us plan properly and will take some pressure off our own pitch as we enter a busy period," Bartlett told the club's website.

"The weather at the moment is causing us some problems, so it makes sense for us to use the facility at Keynsham for this fixture. It's important we can guarantee it's going to be played on that date."

Director and club Secretary Richard Sloane shared how the switch from The Optima to the K's AJN Stadium came about, which is the closest 3G facility to fall in line with the Somerset Cup ground regulations.

"The Board considered the date and venue for this match and it was agreed to stage it on the date given to us by Somerset FA.

"This was in view of the fact we have a number of rearranged matches on our pitch in quick succession and following yesterday's postponement, which has put more pressure on the pitch.

"It was decided to seek Somerset FA approval to stage this match at Keynsham Town to preserve the pitch for our league run-in. That has now been granted for which we thank Keynsham Town."

The back to back winners will also be operating 16 free spaces on a minibus available on a first-come-first-served basis, which can be booked behind the bar from this Tuesday on the day of the Blackfield & Langley match.

"It important to us that we get a good number of supporters to the game and the club are open to providing some transport from Weston which is a great idea," added Bartlett.

"We hope to see as many of you at the game as possible and thank the Somerset FA, Hengrove FC and The AJN Stadium for allowing this to happen."

The Cup tie with The Grove will be all-pay, with prices as follows:

Adults: £8.00

Concessions: £5.00

Under 16s: £2.00

Under 8s: Free

Family Ticket: £15.00