Weston take Tindle on two-year deal

Weston have signed Greg Tindle from Chippenham Town on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old centre back becomes new manager Scott Bartlett's first signing of the summer.

After relegation to the Southern League Premier Division South, Bartlett is keen to improve his defence and says he is delighted to sign Tindle.

"This signing is terrific business for the club, in Greg we have got a very good player who is in his prime, with experience and a winning mentality," he said.

"I was particularly impressed with Greg's desire to play for the club which is important to me.

"This was a key position that we identified early on and in all honesty, it is probably a position we have not filled since the departure of 'Barks' (Chris Barker.)

"Greg is a leader and is the competitive, dominant centre half we've been looking for and I'd like to formally welcome him to the club."

Tindle, a former club captain of the Bluebirds, says the move came about because of Bartlett.

"Scott has been instrumental in me signing for the club," he said. "I look forward to being part of his vision moving forward.

I'm looking forward to the new challenge and I can't wait to get started in helping Weston get back to where they belong."