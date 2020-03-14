Advanced search

Weston to play Somerset Cup semi-final

PUBLISHED: 10:22 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 14 March 2020

Weston's The Optima Stadium ahead of the 2019/20 campaign

Weston have announced they will play their Somerset Premier Cup semi-final against Hengrove Athletic on Tuesday March 17.

Although the Southern League, like many other competitions, have postponed fixtures for the time being due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, the Seagulls will fulfil their fixture, under controlled measures.

A statement released by the club said: 'After careful consideration taking into account the government directive, our current fixture congestion and dialogue with Somerset FA, our Somerset Premier Cup semi-final fixture with Hengrove Athletic will be played at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday 17th March but under controlled measures. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

'There will be a maximum attendance capacity of 500 implemented for all future games in line with government plans, until we receive any further update. We will also be restricting the public building access to 50 people.

'We fully respect the league wide Southern League postponements but this means we could be faced with 14 games ina 35-day period. The welfare of our players is of paramount importance.

'It still remains the same that all government directives should be followed and if you are experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms please do not attend the match.'

