Weston to use away wins for festive momentum says Laird

Scott Laird scored the last of his 15 goals for Weston this season against Swindon Supermarine. (Picture: Will.T.Photography) Archant

Scott Laird says Weston winning their last two games at Harrow Borough and Yate Town will give them huge momentum ahead of their Christmas schedule.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls are set to visit Taunton Town on Boxing Day, before hosting Truro City on New Year's Day.

And Laird says their previous performances will help them when they take on two sides in the top four, saying: "It's great with the momentum going into the Christmas period, Boxing Day at Taunton, another really tough game and Truro at home, another team up there.

"It's great to put that to bed about the not winning away from home since August.

"Our last away win (before) was Truro and they were two really good performances. Performances where before the level where we battled, we won the battle which we haven't been doing home and away recently and playing our football on the back of it.

"We've got a really good mixture now, we seem to have nailed it a little bit. We still have a lot of room for improvement but we seem to be getting where we want to be as a management.

"Me and the gaffer want our teams to be playing, the lads really fought for their shirts."

Laird knows how big the game is at The Cygnet Health Care Stadium and will use Somerset Cup success as an inspiration.

"Taunton always gets good crowds, we are hoping to take a few down there so that will be a good crowd and then hopefully to go in with momentum to the Truro game at home," he added.

"We will bring a few in with our previous performances. We will bring a few fans back and we can really hit the ground going into the new decade.

"They are doing really well Taunton, they are a good side for this level and they have got some really good players.

"We had a positive result against them in pre-season at the Somerset Cup final and obviously that is going to spur them on to try and get a bit of revenge. That will give us a lot of confidence, to know we can mix it with the bigger boys in this league. We've proven that.

"We've beaten Tiverton who are top, drawn with Salisbury where we really should've beaten them. Truro, we've beaten them away from home, so we've proven we are very good against the top teams. It's going to be a very good, exciting, festive period."