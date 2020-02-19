Weston Whites impress at Somerset FA festival with encouraging performances

Weston Whites after taking part in the Somerset FA football festival in Clevedon. Archant

Weston Whites headed to Clevedon to take part in the Somerset FA festival on a cold, blustery day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Whites came up against Midsomer Norton Blue in their first game and both sides had early chances.

Anthony Graham in the Whites goal had some good saves to make before the deadlock was finally broken when a rebound broke to Steve Jones, who cleverly shot over the keeper to win the game 1-0.

Up next was Clevedon Town thirds in another tight match which ended goalless as Arie Van Vilet and Risto Kauppinen played well in defence to claim their second successive clean sheet.

The third encounter was against Clevedon Town firsts and was end to end, but nobody could convert their chances.

Ian Neilson and George Davis worked well in Weston's midfield and it was Davis who finally settled the match with a smart strike to win 1-0.

The next game was against Midsomer Norton Purple and Weston attacked from the start and got their well-deserved goal through Jones, after he got on the end of one of a fine passing move to slot the ball home.

The next game was to prove a very tight game as the Whites would take on Weston Reds.

The tension was palpable as the game kicked off.

Neither team wanted to lose to their fellow Weston players, but it was the Reds who grabbed the first goal of the match after their forward found the corner of the net.

The Whites upped their game seeking to get back on level terms and it was Van Vilet who drove forward with the ball and unleashed a powerful shot to bring scores level and ensure neither team would have local bragging rights.

Local rivals Cheddar were next up as the Seagulls played some neat football and it was Davis who got the deserved winner wth his second goal of the day.

Clevedon Town seconds were the next opponents and Whites comfortably won the game 2-0 with goals from Kauppinen and Davis.

The final game was against Taunton, but although the Whites were on top thoughout the contest, they lost to the only goal of the game to end the day with five wins from their eight games, with two draws and that solitary defeat.