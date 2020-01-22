Advanced search

Weston United over 60's finish third in first ever tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 January 2020

Weston United line up ahead of the tournament held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Weston United line up ahead of the tournament held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Newly formed Weston United over-60s played in their first-ever tournament at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

However, in the first game Weston were very disorganised and went down 2-0 to Keynsham.

Looking to change that in the next match, Danny Ward went into the centre of defence as Keith Seabourne moved further forward.

Despite not scoring, the result was a much better outcome as they finished with a credible 0-0 draw against Midsomer Norton.

But the third game saw Weston dominate from start to finish and they came away with their first victory over Exeter City thanks to goals from Gareth Richards and John Hayward which handed United an historical 2-0 win.

Despite a good performance against Salisbury, which Weston once again dominated, three missed chances would cost them as the match finished scoreless to leave them third in the table.

