Weston use funds from fundraiser to work on the pitch and supporters kitchen

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 July 2020

A jam-packed North Stand at The Optima Stadium. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Weston Football Club’s fundraiser has already allowed them to continue vital pitch work and install a serving hatch and cover over their supporters’ kitchen.

The funds Weston have raised have allowed to them to install a serving hatch and a cover over their kitchen at The Optima Stadium.

The Seagulls, who have recently reopened parts of their Optima Stadium after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have raised just under £4,000 for stadium maintenance and are now looking to get over the £5,000 mark so other works can be completed, such as a PA system upgrade and new toilets in the club bar.

Anyone who donates over five pounds will receive free entry into one of the club’s pre-season fixtures.

“The support from the local community has been fantastic” said operations director Neil Keeling.

“We have already been able to undertake some key stadium upgrades as a direct result of the money we have raised, so our supporters will notice a difference as soon as they step inside The Optima Stadium.

“We are very close to £5,000 in donations which we would love to hit, so we can continue with more vital upgrades to improve the ‘fan experience’.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to our fundraiser – It is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, visit the following link: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wsmafc.

*The 2020-21 non-league season looks set to start in September after the FA had plans approved by the government late last week.

Clubs can play pre-season friendlies from August 1 and extra preliminary round ties in the FA Cup are set to be staged on Tuesday September 1.

