LIVE BLOG: Weston v Banwell

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 08 August 2020

Dayle Grubb celebrates scoring a goal for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Dayle Grubb celebrates scoring a goal for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Welcome to today’s live blog between Weston and Banwell.

Following today’s game, Scott Bartlett’s side will once again play at home a week later on Saturday, August 15 when they entertain AFC Totton, but will then play three away games in succession when they visit Clevedon Town, Slimbridge and Cinderford on August 22, August 24 and September 1 respectively.

Weston will then end their pre-season campaign with home matches against Bath City on September 5, Yeovil Town on September 8 before hosting Hereford four days later.

The Southern League hopes to start on September 19.

Weston FC, pre-season friendlies:

August 8 – Banwell (H) August 15– AFC Totton (H) August 22 – Clevedon Town (A) August 24 – Slimbridge (A) September 1 – Cinderford (A) September 5 – Bath City (H) September 8 – Yeovil Town (H) September 12 – Hereford FC (H)

