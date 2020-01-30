Weston 'have got to bounce back' on Beaconsfield trip

Weston v Hayes & Yeading. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Beaconsfield Town tomorrow (Saturday).

The Seagulls lost 5-1 at home to Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday and also lost 1-0 at Gosport Borough on Tuesday.

Assistant manager Scott Laird expects a difficult trip to Buckinghamshire and wants to improve on their last two performances.

He said: "Beaconsfield are fighting for their lives down at the bottom, they're not a bad side and are always in the game, it will be a really tough game.

"We'll have to go and get a reaction and hopefully come away with three points.

"We can't forget we had a really good run of games over Christmas and into the New Year and we don't like to make excuses but the three games which got called off have really killed our momentum.

"You'll be silly not to say it hasn't because we were full of confidence and momentum and it killed our flow a little bit."

Defender Jack Goodall added: "We've got to bounce back, which we've done enough times already this season so I think we all need to come together, dig in and grind a result out.

"The three cancellations did stutter us a bit, we've been training a lot and keeping fit but we've got to put last Saturday behind us and push on to get as many points as we can.

"We're still aiming for the play-offs and that's the highest priority at the minute."

Weston have signed former Gloucester City captain Sam Avery, who made his debut for the Seagulls at Gosport on Tuesday.

The centre half's contract runs until the end of the season, with an option to extend for the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking about the signing, Laird said: "Sam is a really good addition, Gloucester are trying to go in a different direction so that's ultimately helped us because when we knew he was available we acted very quickly.

"He's another experienced head and a good footballer, he's good in both boxes and at attacking the ball and he'll allow us to play Chris Knowles a bit further forward. He has been brilliant at centre half but really he's a central midfielder.

"Sam is a big signing for us and we're very happy where we are at the moment.

"There are still a lot of points to play for but we'll only bring people in who will improve us."