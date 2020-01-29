Weston's home loss to Hayes & Yeading 'very weird'

Weston's first home defeat since early December was a 'weird result' according to assistant manager Scott Laird, writes Henry Woodsford.

The Seagulls were hammered 5-1 at The Optima Stadium on Saturday by Hayes & Yeading United.

The Londoners took the lead on the half hour as Immanuelson Duku was fouled inside the penalty area by Aaron Parsons.

Scott Donnelly neatly tucked away the spot-kick, sending Weston goalkeeper Luke the wrong way.

Five minutes later, Hayes had their second as a quick counter attack saw Francis Amartey play in Duku, who finished well from a tight angle.

Nick McCootie pulled one back for the Seagulls after the hour, but Hayes bagged two more in the space of six minutes.

Omar Rowe tapped into an empty net then Amartey's deflected long-range effort looped into the top corner.

Weston then had captain Greg Tindle sent off for a deliberate handball and Hayes completed the rout with another easy finish from Rowe inside the area.

Laird said he wants a 'reaction' from the squad after the disappointing defeat.

He said: "Saturday was very weird, it definitely wasn't a 5-1 performance, but we've got to take it on the chin, keep our heads held high and be accountable.

"We're in a good place it's just a shame about the result, there was no lack of effort and I'll never fault the players for their effort, they always work really hard.

"We wanted to win, but it just didn't go for us. In this league you get weird results like that sometimes."

Weston were gunning for their third victory in BS24 in as many matches, but had not played since January 7.

Scott Bartlett's men were on a run of five wins from their last six games, but lost three matches to postponements.

And a lack of match sharpness showed against Hayes, who were comfortable on the ball and used their pace up front to counter attack.

Laird added: "We had some real good opportunities but the final pass or cross didn't work and it did for them.

"Second half was exactly the same thing, they had three chances and took them.

"It was just one of those days, you've just got to dust yourself down, take the criticism that's going to come your way and go again."

The Seagulls are set to travel to Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.