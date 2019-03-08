Weston thrash Dorchester 6-0 as Scott Laird scores stunning hat-trick

Weston-super-Mare responded brilliantly to FA Cup disappointment by hitting Dorchester Town for six at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls exited the cup on Tuesday with defeat to Kingstonian but Scott Bartlett's side responded in style, romping to a 6-0 win over the Magpies.

Scott Laird scored a brilliant hat-trick and Owen Howe bagged a brace after Joel Randall opened the scoring.

The victory lifts Weston into ninth place in the Southern League Premier, three points adrift of the playoff places with a game in hand.

Defeat for dismal Dorchester dropped them into the bottom three, having failed to test keeper Luke Purnell in the 90 minutes.

The Seagulls were subjected to some home truths from boss Bartlett after Tuesday's defeat, and it paid dividends as his side outgunned and outclassed their opponents.

There were brilliant performances across the pitch as Weston delivered their finest performance of the season, ending a three-game winless run in the league.

A change of formation to a back three also proved pivotal, brining solidity in defence, control in midfield and fluency up front.

They flew out of the blocks and took the lead on seven minutes when Joel Randall slotted home after a perfect through ball from Isaac Pearce.

It was 2-0 five minutes later as George Dowling's whipped cross was headed in by Howe.

The Seagulls continued with verve and vigour, cutting the Magpies limp defence open at will - and it was 3-0 on half hour as Laird scored his first, rolling a 20-yard free kick into the bottom corner.

Laird found the net again on 38 minutes, stabbing home from close range after Aaron Parsons' header was blocked.

Howe was unlucky not to find the net just before the break, cracking the underside of the cross bar with a fierce strike.

He linked brilliantly throughout with fellow forwards Isaac Pearce and new signing James Waite - on loan from Cardiff City - as the trio created countless problems for the shell-shocked Magpies

The break did nothing for the visitors' fortunes as Laird completed a fine hat-trick in the 50th minute, finding the bottom corner with a perfectly-struck long-range strike.

The weak visitors conceded once more before being put out of their misery, as Howe brilliantly lashed home from Randall's cut back in the 84th minute.

Weston head to Blackfield & Langley on Tuesday, and they will doubtless be buoyed by their brilliant efforts today.

