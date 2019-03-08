Weston 1-1 Poole Town report: 10-man Seagulls battle hard to stay unbeaten

Weston were held 1-1 by Poole. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston and Poole shared the spoils in an ill-tempered game at The Optima Stadium this afternoon (Saturday).

The Seagulls failed to capitalise on a dominant start which saw Greg Tindle find the net on 15 minutes as Scott Laird saw red for a rash challenge just after the half hour.

Ollie Dennett rifled home an equaliser five minutes before the break, setting up an exciting second half.

But neither side could force a winner as the game petered out to a draw, with Josh Carmichael sent off for the Dolphins in added time for a cynical hack on Connor Davies.

The stalemate leaves Weston with six points from their opening four games, as they once again battled hard to remain unbeaten in the Southern League ahead of Monday's trip to Truro City.

Scott Bartlett made two changes to the team which won 2-1 at Hayes & Yeading a week ago, with Connor Davies and Isaac Pearce replacing Jake Mawford and Alex Byrne.

The Seagulls started on the front foot and went close to scoring inside a minute as Ben Whitehead's strike went the wrong side of the post.

Isaac Pearce drew a good save from Luke Cairney in the sixth minute before Weston found their opener nine minutes later.

Laird whipped in from the left flank and Whitehead's smart flick-on teed up Tindle, who lashed a volley into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Nick McCootie and Whitehead both shot narrowly wide in pursuit of a second, but the balance of the game dramatically shifted in the 34th minute as Laird recklessly brought down Adam Grange.

Laird won the ball, but took plenty of the man with him and referee Andrew Sheppard wasted little time in brandishing a red card.

The decision prompted widespread anger from the home support and Laird joined their protests.

But, in truth, he can have no complaints with a yellow card already to his name. It was a poor tackle from such an experienced player.

Poole capitalised almost immediately, as Dennett drilled home from 18 yards five minutes before the break.

Both sides battled hard in the second half, but few opportunities were created as the game drifted to a conclusion.

McCootie's tireless running almost created a winner from nothing in the 80th minute as he stole in ahead of the keeper, but his control let him down with the goal gaping.

There was still time for Carmichael to see red for chopping down Davies in the dying seconds to curtail a Weston attack.

