Weston Walking Footballers enjoy first training session back for the first time since March

Weston walking footballers made a welcome return to training for the first time in over three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Not since March have The Seagulls been together but with lockdown rules easing to allow sport clubs to begin training and meet people again, they were back out in numbers.

Health and safety government and FA guidelines were on the players’ minds as a thoughtful training programme was put in place to ensure social distancing was the order of the day.

Community director Lach Geddes said: “Our volunteer group put in place a careful exercise plan. It will be a steady start and each week we will build up fitness levels.

“We didn’t know how many of our players would want to get involved as there is still a lot of risk about. However we were delighted with the high numbers and have just added more sessions to accommodate everyone.”

Weston Over-60s team manager Arie Van Vliet added: “We made sure we put in a proper warm-up routine to get lungs open and muscles moving. We then did a series of drills consisting of passing and movement. We then practised shooting where it became clear we’re very rusty.

“All the players are now used to this new way of living and the guidelines were kept too. It is getting very popular as we had four new faces this week.”

Long-time club player and valued team member Roy Phillips had a big smile on his face at the end of the session and said he enjoyed being back with his teammates.

“It was just great to be back kicking a ball,” he said.

“I am 75 and was in a group of similar ages and abilities. Of course, we all kept our distance but it didn’t stop the banter between good friends. I loved it.”

The Volunteer Group will be monitoring each session and making changes as and when the Government allows. Sessions are arranged by pre-booking.

Email westonwalkingfc@yahoo.com.