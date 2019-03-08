Advanced search

Walking Football: Crilley hat-trick sees Weston past Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 08:41 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 10 July 2019

Weston over 50's Steve Crilley after his hat trick against Clevedon Town

Archant

Steve Crilley's hat-trick for Weston over-50s saw them beat local rivals Clevedon Town 4-0 in the second round of the all-England National Cup.

Weston over 50's captain John Hembrow celebrates reaching the next round of the all England National Cup after saving a penalty in their 4-0 win over Clevedon TownWeston over 50's captain John Hembrow celebrates reaching the next round of the all England National Cup after saving a penalty in their 4-0 win over Clevedon Town

Crilley opened the scoring inside the first minute for the visitors, before captain John Hembrow saved a penalty to keep the score at 1-0.

Just before half time, striker Crilley scored again to give Weston breathing space.

Player-manager Lach Geddes marshalled Weston's defence superbly, before former Stroud attacker Crilley fired home his third in the second half.

Mark Hooper made it 4-0 to seal their passage into the next round before the squad proudly showed off their Gloucester League trophy, the Someset League trophy and the South West Regional Cup after the game.

Player Manager Lach Geddes of Weston over 50'sPlayer Manager Lach Geddes of Weston over 50's

South West regional manager Danny Ward was full of praise for Weston's hat-trick hero, saying: "He's a very good player, a phenomenal goalscorer."

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

