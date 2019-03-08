Walking Football: Crilley hat-trick sees Weston past Clevedon
PUBLISHED: 08:41 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 10 July 2019
Steve Crilley's hat-trick for Weston over-50s saw them beat local rivals Clevedon Town 4-0 in the second round of the all-England National Cup.
Crilley opened the scoring inside the first minute for the visitors, before captain John Hembrow saved a penalty to keep the score at 1-0.
Just before half time, striker Crilley scored again to give Weston breathing space.
Player-manager Lach Geddes marshalled Weston's defence superbly, before former Stroud attacker Crilley fired home his third in the second half.
Mark Hooper made it 4-0 to seal their passage into the next round before the squad proudly showed off their Gloucester League trophy, the Someset League trophy and the South West Regional Cup after the game.
South West regional manager Danny Ward was full of praise for Weston's hat-trick hero, saying: "He's a very good player, a phenomenal goalscorer."