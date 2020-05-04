Weston Walking Footballers raise £500 in support of local Hospital

Weston Walking Football have so raised £500 for Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston FC. Archant

Weston’s successful Walking Football team, who have won numerous tournaments across the country, have raised £500 for Weston Hospital.

All this comes just a couple of weeks after the first team personally reached out to their season ticket holders by offering phone calls with Manager Scott Bartlett and The Club’s Media and Events Partner, ConciergeUK, offered to collect perceptions and essential food.

Players Doug Hill, Lach Geddes, Gilles Parra, Keith Seabourne and Arie Van Vliet all wanted to help support Weston Hospital during these unprecedented times and have set up a fundraising page.

This page is open for other players and to the public in hopes more money can be raised.

The team have also released a video with pictures of the players holding up ‘Thank you NHS’ banners to further show their support.

When asked about the fundraising Van Vliet said:

“As a team, we would like to say thank you to all the workers who are out putting their life’s on the line to keep us safe and keep the country working.

“These include all key and frontline workers in the NHS, supermarkets, refuse collectors, delivery drivers, and many more. They are keeping us going.

“Once again a massive thank you and hopefully people won’t forget you all in the future after we get back to normal.

Stay safe and well”.

You can find the link to the page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/weston-walking-football1